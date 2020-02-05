Senate committee approves minimum wage increase

A follow up now on efforts to raise the minimum wage in Virginia.

On Wednesday, the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee approved a measure that would increase minimum pay to $15 an hour by 2025.

Supporters said the increase is overdue, while opponents warned the legislation will kill jobs in western Virginia.

Sen. Richard Saslaw (D-Fairfax County) introduced the legislation.

"It's not going to be the end of the world," Saslaw told the committee. "Western civilization will still be here. The sun will come up tomorrow."

Sen. Steve Newman (R- Bedford County) disagreed.

"If you double the minimum wage, the world is going to change in southside Virginia," Newman said. "It's going to change in central Virginia. It's going to change in southwest Virginia, in a way that's going to cripple it."

Newman said he would consider supporting a regional approach that tailors an increase in the minimum wage to economic conditions in different parts of the state.

