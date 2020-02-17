Senate committee wants further study on Virginia assault weapons ban

The Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee has effectively ended consideration on an assault weapons ban for 2020.

Monday morning, the committee voted to pass by House Bill 961, instead choosing to ask the State Crime Commission for a study on things such as the definition of assault weapons and the effect of the bill.

HB 961 would prohibit the sale, transport, etc., of assault firearms, certain firearm magazines, silencers, and trigger activators; penalties.

It was introduced by Delegate Mark H. Levine (D-45) and passed the Virginia House last week. It was a top priority for Democratic Governor Ralph Northam, but moderate Democrats joined Republicans to reject the legislation.

