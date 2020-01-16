Senate passes US-Canada-Mexico trade deal, a Trump priority

The Senate has overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade pact that rewrites the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico.

Passage of the measure gives President Donald Trump a major policy victory before senators turn their full attention to his impeachment trial.

The measure goes to Trump for his signature. It would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA.

It tore down most trade barriers and triggered a surge in trade.

But Trump and other critics blamed NAFTA for encouraging U.S. companies to move their manufacturing plants south of the border to take advantage of low-wage Mexican laborers.

