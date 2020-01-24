Senate passes bill for schools to provide menstrual products

The Virginia Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday requiring public schools to include free menstrual products in their bathrooms.

Senate Bill 232 applies to schools that educate fifth-to-12th graders.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, this encompasses 132 school districts and almost over 630,000 female students.

According to Virginia's Legislative Informaton System, the bill "Requires each school board to make tampons and pads available at all times and at no cost to students in the bathrooms of each public school at which any student in grades five through 12 is enrolled and at which at least 40 percent of enrolled students are eligible for free or reduced lunch."

The bill was introduced by Senator Jennifer Boysko (D-33).