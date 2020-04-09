Senator Kaine takes to Zoom to discuss needs of Latinx communities

Thursday some Virginia businesses got to speak directly to Senator Tim Kaine in Spanish.

Kaine took part in a webinar Thursday hosted by the https://www.vahcc.com/copy-of-meet-the-staff-1, also joined by journalists and staff with the https://www.vahf.org/about-us

He answered questions about business loans, legislation and improving communication with the Latinx communities.

We asked Kaine to address concerns by health officials nationwide that minorities are disproportionately suffering from the virus.

He said he expects that to ring true for Virginia, too, being that minorities tend to have less health insurance and more underlying health issues.

"One of the things we're looking at in the next legislative package is, having provided resources," he said, "are there things that we can do to do even more in the community that are suffering significantly greater effects?"

Kaine said he is also working with other members of Congress and the Trump administration to work out glitches in the roll out of their $2 trillion dollar aid package.

