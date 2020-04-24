$200K announced for Virginia Tech to help scientific community address COVID-19

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) have announced $200,000 in federal funding to support a project by the Molecular Sciences Software Institute (MolSSI) at Virginia Tech.

The prioject looks to help the global computational molecular sciences community quickly provide scientific data and expertise to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding, awarded through the National Science Foundation (NSF), was made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES Act).

“Virginia Tech has been a longstanding leader in the fields of research and innovation. That’s why we are glad to announce this federal funding, which will support the scientific community in addressing the COVID-19 outbreak that has devastated our nation,” said the senators.

The project, titled ‘RAPID: MolSSI COVID-19 Biomolecular Simulation Data and Algorithm Consortium,’ is designed to "help speed the identification and development of leads for antiviral drugs by allowing the biomolecular simulation community to share and utilize key data and resources to help analyze structural effects of genetic variation in the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and inhibitors that can disrupt protein-protein interactions to viral entry into cells and adherence to surfaces that cause disease spread," according to a release from the senators.

Specifically, the funding will help support a centralized repository for simulation-related data targeting the virus, host proteins, and potential pharmaceuticals. The federal dollars will also help fund a select set of MolSSI Software Seed Fellowships for Ph.D. students and postdoctoral researchers targeting COVID-19-related software tools that operate on the data developed in the repository.

Click here for more information about the project.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.