Sending notes of encouragment: Notes to RAM House

WDBJ7's Jean Jadhon spoke with Molly Archer from Roanoke Area Ministries about the Notes for Ram Campaign.

WDBJ7 photo

Jean: Tell me about Notes for Ram.

Molly Archer/RAM House: Notes for Ram is a campaign we're doing where people in the community can send in notes of encouragement and we staple them on the "to go" lunches The guests have been very impacted by this. I had a gentlemen who said he looks forward to them every day and keeps them in his bible.

Jean: Tell us about RAM House and what types of people you help in the community.

Molly Archer: Yes, so RAM House is a day shelter, so for those of you who don't know what a day shelter is, it's a place for people to come and take care of basic needs who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness. We also have a kitchen where people who are hungry, you don't have to be homeless. You can be food-deprived and have food-insecurity, and you can come and get a meal for free.

Jean: You talked about the notes being encouraging. Do you have one or two that you can read that stood out to you?

Molly Archer: I have one here from a volunteer, Nancy. She said, 'Once a month I serve lunch to you and I cherish those lunch dates because you are all so polite and appreciative and kind to me. Right now I have to stay home because my husband is considered high-risk, but know that I am with you in spirit. You are so loved.'

Jean: This started several weeks ago. Has it been what you expected or even better than you hoped?

Molly: Whenever I do something, I hope for a really great response, and I go for that. It has caught on a lot more quickly than I thought it would. I'm hoping for it to grow even more. I'm hoping the notes will come in floods

I was talking to our financial aid case manager and she said the majority of the cases we're getting now are COVID-related because people have lost their jobs or are furloughed because of the pandemic.

Jean: Wow, it sounds like there is a financial need. as well. but this campaign in particular is looking for moral support and notes of love.

Molly Archer: Absolutely that is what helps people move forward to know people are rallying around them and supporting them. These little notes do mean a lot to our guests. I had one lady tear up a little bit when she read one, and so these thing make a difference. Do little things with great love, right? That's what 60 people have done with these note so far.

To submit a note for a RAM House guest, click here.

