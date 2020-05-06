Seneca Commerce Park seeks higher tier ranking

Seneca Commerce Park will undergo an endangered species study, soil analysis and wetlands delineation study.

WDBJ7 photo

The goal of these studies is to raise the ranking of Seneca.

Rankings are tiered one through five, with five being the highest.

Higher-ranked sites means more marketability from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

"To really be able to get the benefit of the state marketing and the funds that they're spending, you've got to be at least a tier four, so that's what we're trying for, to get to at least a tier four, so that we would be prominently marketed by the state as an industrial site to locate prospects in," said Mike Davidson, Campbell County economic development director.

Currently, parts of that site are a tier 2.5.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.