Senior Alert issued for 77-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert as part of the search for a woman missing from Newport News.

Newport News Police are looking for 77-year-old Marva Keyser. She is black and 150 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair, according to police. She was last reported seen Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Wellesley Drive, wearing a light jacket, long-sleeve black and pink shirt, red shorts just past the knees, and white, gray and red shoes.

Police say Keyser suffers from a cognitive impairment, and they are concerned about her health and safety.

If you have any information about where she is, you're asked to contact the Newport News Police Department at 1-757-928-4100, Option 4.

