Sentara officials working to handle COVID-19 outbreak at Mecklenburg County nursing home

Last Wednesday, April 1, the first resident at Sentara Meadowview Terrace in Mecklenburg County tested positive for COVID-19.

One week later, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital officals released a statement saying several residents had been moved to the hospital after testing positive.

Sentara would not say exactly how many residents have tested positive

or if any staff members contracted the virus.

Testing was done on every resident and employee and sent to Sentara's lab in Norfolk.

Results were expected to be returned Thursday morning, but Sentara officials have yet to reveal any new numbers.

However, according to the Virginia Department of Health map, ten new cases were reported in Mecklenburg county Thursday, bringing their total number of cases to 25.

Sentara says staff will continue its current practices of social distancing and using PPE to protect themselves and residents.

