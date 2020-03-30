Sentara warns of COVID-19 in-home testing scam

Sentara is warning people about a possible scam after it says a person in Virginia Beach reported receiving a phone call offering at-home COVID-19 testing.

In a statement released Monday, March 30, the company says, “No one from Sentara will call and ask to come to your home to conduct a coronavirus test. If someone tries this tactic, deny the request and hang up. We are heartsick that in the midst of a national health crisis, scammers would use our name to prey on worried people.”

Sentara also recommends that if someone knocks on your door and tries this tactic, shut the door and call the police.

03/30/2020 Release from Sentara:

A Virginia Beach resident notified Sentara this weekend of a scam involving a caller who claimed to represent Sentara and offered a home visit for coronavirus testing. The caller claiming to be with Sentara told the resident they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, then asked to come to the resident’s home to conduct a test. To be clear, this caller has absolutely no association with Sentara. The resident was correctly suspicious, denied the request and contacted Sentara. We appreciate the warning and are sharing it with the communities we serve. We have also notified local authorities.

Our process for screening and testing for COVID-19 is well documented on https://sentaraupdates.com/. Please refer to the criteria and self-screen before coming to a drive-through site or a hospital to request a test.

Let us repeat: Sentara has absolutely no association with this caller. No one from Sentara will ask to come to your home to conduct a coronavirus test. If someone does, tell them no and hang up. If someone knocks on your door and tries this tactic, shut the door and call the police.

