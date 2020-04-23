Session ends, but budget work to continue

State lawmakers wrapped up the reconvened session of the General Assembly on Wednesday, but their work isn't done.

With the financial fallout from COVID-19 still coming into focus, they put new spending on hold, and said they'll keep a close eye on state revenues.

"We had a great budget coming out of the session," said Delegate Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke), but we know that many changes are going to need to be made. We put a lot of those investments on hold, to see how things play out."

"We've got a budget that's not a budget really at this point," said Delegate Chris Head (R-Botetourt Co.), "but we're going to hobble through as best we can, so that at least we can continue to function as a government. Then we'll see where we go from there."

Lawmakers say they will probably return to Richmond sometime this summer for a special session to deal with the budget.

