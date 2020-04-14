Seven tornadoes touched down during severe weather Monday in NC

Seven tornadoes touched down across North Carolina as severe weather hit the state Monday morning, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday.

Mike Sprayberry, North Carolina director of emergency management, made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday, saying the tornadoes hit the counties of Alamance, Pender, Brunswick, Columbus, Onslow, Jones and Craven.

NWS officials tweeted a picture from Jacksonville, NC in Onslow County of damage left behind from an EF1 tornado. NWS says the storm had top winds of between 100 and 105 mph.

A hog farm in Onslow County was leveled by a tornado Monday.

Photos shared with the National Weather Service showed many of the hogs appeared to have survived the storm.

Around 30,000 homes and businesses remained without power as of Tuesday, with Mecklenburg County experiencing one of the largest outages.

Multiple downed trees and power lines were reported as intense storms moved through the Charlotte area Monday morning.

Most of the WBTV viewing area was under a Tornado Watch during the morning hours.

