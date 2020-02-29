Seven-year-old starts Raye Raye's Reading

With the help of her grandmother, Noraye Gardiner started Raye Raye's Reading.

Once a week she visits different libraries in the area to read picture books to younger kids.

Friday afternoon, she visited James Breckenridge Middle School to read several different books to kids and their parents.

At just 2-years-old, Noraye lost both of her parents in a car wreck. Noraye broke her leg in the car wreck, but recovered, and has stayed strong ever since, focusing on reading. Her parents were working with her on reading, and her grandma, now her primary caretaker, has continued working with her.

Noraye says she wants to keep getting better and give back to her peers. Noraye is also working on an anti-bullying themed skit that she hopes to incorporate with Raye Raye's Reading events.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.