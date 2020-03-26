Several Roanoke YMCAs offering Camp Hope for kids of essential workers

In addition to the Rockbridge YMCA, several Roanoke YMCA facilities are also planning to offer childcare services to the families of essential workers.

Jonathan Pait, Branc Executive Director of the Gainsboro Family YMCA, said Thursday that Camp Hope will start Monday.

For $30 a day per child, the Kirk Family, Salem and Botetourt YMCAs will care for children of healthcare workers, grocery store staff and construction workers, among others.

From 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Pait said they'll offer activities for the kids while maintaining social distancing.

"So we're gonna lay out some yoga mats and do some individual activities with them," he said. "We're gonna do some group activities but have the kids really spread out while we do those activities and we're just gonna really make a concerted effort to keep that social distancing in the foremost of our minds as we do this program."

Pait said the childrens' temperatures will be taken throughout the day and all facilities will be thoroughly sanitized.

Anyone needing financial assistance can apply through YMCA.

