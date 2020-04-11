Several residents of Harrisonburg long term care facility test presumptive positive for COVID-19

A long term care facility in Harrisonburg is being monitored in response to several of its residents testing presumptive positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the Virginia Department of Health Saturday, Central Shenandoah Health District staff collected specimens from symptomatic residents and sent them to the state lab in Richmond.

Officials are looking into potential sources of exposure. Guidance and resources are being offered to management at the facility to help protect staff and residents.

