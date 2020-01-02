Several volunteer rescue crews assist in officer involved shooting

Volunteers never know the type of calls they'll respond to when they show up for their shifts.

"When they walk in that house, they have no clue what's going to happen until they determine it themselves," said Travis Pruitt, Captain of Ridgeway Rescue Squad.

An unexpected call came in around 9:30 Wednesday night after a long day of service. Officer down.

"Yesterday, during a 24 hour period, we were dispatched to 11 calls, which is nearly triple our normal call volume," said Pruitt.

The squad has three ambulances and all three were on a call at the same time, which according to Pruitt is very rare and only happens a few times a year.

"You know when it's a holiday Emergency Services don't stop, you have to continue to provide the services and keep them available," said

Matt Tatum, the public safety director for Henry County.

Tatum was out at the scene of the officer involved shooting until close to 6 Thursday morning. Several other volunteers pulled the same kind of long hours.

"I think the higher priority calls, during those, they get to put their training to use," said Pruitt.

The hard work, at least on this call, didn't go unnoticed.

And sometimes the calls we don't get to do that. Sometimes its more of a 'Hey, I'm coming out to your house, picking you up and taking you to the hospital,' and that's all that happens. But when the providers actually get to put to use the skills that they've sat in the classroom and learned over and over again, that makes them feel good," said Pruitt.