REOPENING VIRGINIA: Share your experiences during Phase One

Friday is a big day in Virginia, as many parts of the commonwealth plan to enter Phase One of reopening.

While some types of businesses remain closed for now and others face capacity restrictions, it is still an exciting time for many Virginians, whether business owners or consumers.

From getting your hair done for the first time in two months, to going out to eat with the family, WDBJ7 wants to be a part of your experience in Virginia's reopening.

You can send us pictures or video of your experiences during Phase One of Virginia's reopening by clicking below.

