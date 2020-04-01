"She mattered:" Roanoke woman wants answers on recent homicide

We're learning more about a Roanoke woman killed last week, her body left in a wooded area of southeast.

Cassandra Pizzi was found dead in the 1000 block of 4th Street Friday morning. No one has been arrested and no suspects have been named.

Dawn Sandoval, the leader of the The Least of These Ministries, served Pizzi for the last eight months through her street level work with the homeless.

"You know to know that somebody that you serve and that you try to love on, died in that way and was just left, discarded like trash," Sandoval said. "That's very difficult to deal with."

Sandoval said she had just seen Pizzi on Thursday, while delivering food and items to Roanoke's homeless. Pizzi, Sandoval recalled, asked for socks.

"Just to think that that was the last time I would ever see her again and had I known that, how would I have treated her differently? How would I have loved on her more."

Sandoval said Pizzi was kind, but struggled with mental health issues and drugs. But she doesn't want her life and her death to be buried under the constant Coronavirus coverage and news.

"I just don't want her to be lost in the fact that she was not just another homeless person," Sandoval said. "You know homeless people are human beings that have families that, her family's grieving, her family's devastated and she mattered."

Pizzi leaves behind a 12-year-old son. WDBJ7 spoke with Pizzi's son's grandmother Wednesday by phone. She said her son began a relationship with Pizzi more than 15 years ago. They lived together and at one point, both Pizzi and her son lived with her. After her grandson turned four, Pizzi left her son in his grandmother's care. She described Pizzi as kind but troubled.

Sandoval said many people in Roanoke's homeless community have been talking among themselves about Pizzi's homicide. She said several of the women she supports have told her they are concerned for their safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roanoke Police, who say they're actively following up on leads.