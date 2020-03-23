Sheetz announces adjustments during coronavirus concern

The convenience store, Sheetz, has outlined a few new procedures meant to limit the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

According to a press release Monday, there will be no more self-serve coffee at the stores. Coffee can be ordered through touch-screen, or by asking an employee for help.

Self-served beverages such as fountain drinks, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F'Real milkshakes are temporarily discontinued. Bakery items that customers pick up themselves such as doughnuts and muffins are also temporarily discontinued.

“Sheetz is doing everything we can to prioritize the health and well-being of our team members, customers and the communities we serve as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve, ” said President & COO of Sheetz, Inc., Travis Sheetz. “These changes are in the best interest of our customers and employees as we remain a vital resource for our communities.”

Enhanced cleaning with an emphasis on high touch areas, and the reinforcement and re-training of employees on proper hand-washing and hygiene techniques are already being carried out.

