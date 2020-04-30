Sheetz extends employee pay increase into June

The Sheetz restaurant and mini mart chain is extending its period of extra compensation for store employees to June 4, 2020.

In March, Sheetz announced it would pay an additional $3 per hour to its store employees until April 23, 2020. As the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve, the company made the decision to extend the pay increase.

“This extension is to express our continued gratitude for our hard-working employees,” said Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz, Inc. “We are so proud of the way they have pulled together to serve the community during this unprecedented time.”

