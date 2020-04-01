Sheetz launches free meal program for children in need

Sheetz announced Wednesday it would launch “Kidz Meal Bags,” a free meal program for children in need.

Beginning Thursday, April 2, kids can get a free meal that includes a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

The program will be available in 294 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, and will last for two weeks, at which point it will be reevaluated based on community need. Until then, meals will be available daily, while supplies last.

Interested families should go to a participating location and ask an employee at the register for a meal. You can get one bag per child.

“The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times.”

Below is a list of stores participating in Virginia:

- 2415 Lee Highway, Bristol, VA

- 600 East Nelson St, Lexington, VA

- 2630 Lakeside Dr, Lynchburg, VA

- 4089 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights, VA

- 3927 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA

- 14449 Forest Rd, Forest, VA

- 12341 Washington Hwy, Ashland, VA

- 2711 Conduit Rd, Colonial Heights, VA

- 20 S Providence Rd, Richmond, VA

- 9401 Amberdale Dr, Richmond, VA

- 231 E Hundred Rd, Chester, VA

- 4201 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, VA

- 1900 Colonial Crossings Dr, Prince George, VA

- 2703 Peters Creek Rd NW, Roanoke, VA

- 1212 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, VA

- 2000 N Franklin St, Christiansburg, VA

- 1435 Apperson Dr, Salem, VA

- 1340 W Main St, Salem, VA

- 20281 Virgil H Goode Hwy, Rocky Mount, VA

- 1007 Philpott Rd, South Boston, VA

- 1340 N 4th St, Wytheville, VA

