Sheetz offering free coffee on Christmas and New Year’s

Sheetz announced it will be offering free coffee on Christmas and New Year’s.

Free coffee will be offered all 24 hours of Christmas day and from 4 p.m. New Year's Eve to 4 p.m. New Year's Day.

“Offering free coffee during the holidays is our way of saying thank you to the communities we serve,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand Strategies. “Sheetz has been giving away free coffee on Christmas Day and New Year’s for more than 20 years. It is the perfect opportunity for us to show our appreciation to our loyal customers, and to celebrate the holidays with them.”