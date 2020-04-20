Sheetz partners with Grubhub for mobile food ordering, delivery

Feeling hungry? You can now have food and beverages from Sheetz delivered to your door.

Sheetz announced Monday a new partnership with Grubhub, which will allow mobile ordering and delivery from 390 stores across multiple states, including Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

From April 20 through April 26, Sheetz and Grubhub will even offer free delivery on orders over $10.

“Grubhub delivery allows Sheetz to continue to give customers what they want, when they want it but from the safety and comfort of their homes,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “We will continue to innovate to serve our customers in these uncertain times as we all join together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Grubhub ensures the safety of its drivers and customers by offering contact-free delivery. Orders can be dropped off on doorsteps, in a lobby or another designated area.

