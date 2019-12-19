Shelter dog joins Virginia sheriff’s office as K-9

A shelter dog from Maryland is the newest K-9 at the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 Argie is a Belgian Malinois that has recently certified in narcotics detection.

Argie was found at an animal shelter in Montgomery County, Maryland by one of the Richmond City Police master trainers.

He was given to the sheriff’s office and trained under the master trainers from the Chesterfield and Richmond Police Departments.

K-9 Argie is certified under the Virginia Police Work Dog Association and will continue to sharpen his skills.

He will join Powhatan’s other K-9, Bane, on the road starting next week.

