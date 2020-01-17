Shentel planning Roanoke expansion

Shentel is planning to expand its presence in the Roanoke Valley, and offer video, fiber-based internet and phone services here.

The company is negotiating a Cable Television Franchise Agreement with the City of Roanoke. On Tuesday, City Council is expected to schedule a public hearing.

The project would bring fiber to residential customers and deliver the highest speeds available.

Chris Kyle is a Shentel Vice President.

"So we will be constructing fiber, to a lot of homes there, the majority of homes there in Roanoke," Kyle said Friday in a telephone interview. "And what that offers is a technology that offers the fastest speeds available today."

If City Council approves the agreement and Shentel moves forward, the new service would require a build-out period. The company says it is still developing the timetable.

