Sheriff: No COVID-19 cases in Floyd County, mistake in VDH data

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County, according to a post to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The post says Sheriff Craig spoke with Dr. Bissell, the Director of the New River Health District, Thursday afternoon to confirm the case was an error in the Virginia Department of Health's data.

According to Dr. Bissell, the case was a data entry error.

The sheriff is reminding people who live in Floyd County the error should not change any social distancing or spread prevent plans in place.

"Please continue with the appropriate safety protocols to keep you and your family safe," the post reads.

