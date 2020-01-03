Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious fire in Floyd County

Floyd County Sheriff's investigators are looking for information to help their investigation into what they are calling a suspicious fire.

December 30, 2019, investigators were called to a house at 421 East Main Street. The house was unoccupied and no one was hurt. Information about the extent of damage and what makes the fire suspicious has not been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 540-745-9334 or the anonymous tip line at 540-745-9395.

