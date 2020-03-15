Sheriff's Office looks into suspected murder of man in Franklin County

A man was shot, and died Saturday night on Greenway Road in Glade Hill, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. This case is being treated as a suspected murder.

Deputies and EMS responded to a report of shots fired and found Jon-Matthew Sheffield, 35 of Glade Hiil, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Offices says there is no ongoing threat to the community, and that this was an isolated case that remains open at this time.

