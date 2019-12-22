Shots fired confirmed in NW Roanoke

UPDATE

According to Roanoke Police, they have confirmed shots were fired and are working with witnesses to determine what happened. No known injuries have occurred.

They ask you call 540-344-8500 with information regarding this case. Text messages can be sent to 274637 that start with "RoanokePD" to make sure they are properly delivered. Roanoke Police say both can remain anonymous.

A report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Abbott St NW came into police Sunday.

According to Roanoke Police, the call came in at 12:19 pm.

WDBJ7 is headed to the scene and working to confirm more details.

