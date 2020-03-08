Accidental shooting case in Roanoke County Sunday night

According to Roanoke County Police, crews responded to Richland Hills Drive in Salem around 7 p.m. Sunday night for a report of an accidental shooting.

A 19-year-old woman was treated by paramedics for a non-life threatening wound to her lower leg. No names have been released, but Roanoke County Police says everyone involved is accounted for and there is no threat to the general public.

At this time, all evidence points to this being accidental, according to Roanoke County Police. The case remains open.

