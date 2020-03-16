Shower chances continue this week with a temperature roller coaster

MONDAY

Watch out for a little patchy fog early followed by a mostly cloudy day. A few showers move in late in the evening into the night. Highs will be a bit warmer in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY

Warmer temperatures return on Tuesday with highs returning to the 60s. We could see a few showers early followed by mostly cloudy conditions. We may see a few sunny breaks late.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy conditions with a better chance of rain late in the day. Highs on Wednesday warm close to 60.

THURSDAY

Rain continues, especially the first part of the day. Temperature ssoar in the afternoon and close in on 75.

FRIDAY

We get even warmer Friday afternoon as highs approach 80. We do bring back the chance for some afternoon showers and storms.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Temperatures cool back down behind the front that moves through Friday. We'll also remain unsettled with a few showers possible. Highs through the weekend will be in the 50s and low 60s.

