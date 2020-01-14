Showers & storms early followed by highs in the lower 60s

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

The front will be nudged northward bringing better rain chances early Tuesday. Even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible south of 460. Rain chances will back off some Thursday, but the mild weather continues with highs in the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY

Showers will linger with highs in the upper 40s Friday. Cooler air will linger over the area as a more organized round of moisture moves in early Saturday with lows around the freezing mark.

SATURDAY

A quick-moving disturbance may bring us a brief round of wintry weather similar to what we had last Tuesday, starting as a mix and ending as rain. Meanwhile, a cold front and possible squall line may move through Saturday afternoon with more rain, gusty wind and perhaps a storm or two. This will usher in the next round of colder air.

At this point, the wind or severe risk doesn't appear to be as high as last weekend, but we'll monitor.

SUNDAY

Skies turn partly sunny with breezy conditions and highs only reaching the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK

The colder air makes a comeback with several fronts taking temperatures down to the upper 30s at times.

