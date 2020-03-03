Showers are likely with an increasing wind

TUESDAY: The cold front will cross the area during the day with scattered showers possible during the morning commute, then again late in the afternoon. While not likely, there's even the slight chance of a storm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern part of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms.

RAINFALL: Amounts vary from 0.10" to 0.50" for the western

slopes in southeast West Virginia and far southwest Virginia, to

about .10" or less east of the Blue Ridge.

TURNING BREEZY TUESDAY

Southerly winds will remain gusty through the day, possibly gusting near 35-40 mph in the higher elevations.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Models are keeping the system mostly to our south through this period of the forecast. That would keep rain chances lower as well with only a slight uptick by Thursday. Highs will be cooler Thursday back into the 50s.

COLDER AIR LATE THIS WEEK

Sunshine returns Thursday and will continue into the weekend. Highs will reach into the low 40s Friday and Saturday to low 50s Sunday with no rain expected into the weekend.

TIME CHANCES THIS WEEKEND

Remember to set the clocks AHEAD ONE HOUR before bed Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time.

