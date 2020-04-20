Showers early followed by increasing sunshine

MONDAY

A soaking rain continues this morning as a strong storm system slides to our south. The heaviest of rainfall will fall close to the North Carolina, Virginia border. Areas north of 64 will likely just see a stray shower or two. Showers look to taper off by late morning west and exit the Piedmont early in the afternoon. Clouds will decrease from west to east in the afternoon as well. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns to the area with a warm afternoon, but a breezy wind. A weak front could bring rogue showers, mainly in the mountains in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY

Another nice mostly sunny day with highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Another storm system will increase our chances of rain by Thursday afternoon. It looks like that chance will continue into Friday. Highs both days climb into the 60s and 70s.

WEEKEND

We remain unsettled with a few showers possible. No day will be a washout, but we can expect a few showers to move through. Highs this weekend hold in the 60s.

