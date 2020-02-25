Showers exit this morning, but more moves in tomorrow

TUESDAY

Any showers will end early this morning, but we may have a few stragglers lingering for the morning commute. You'll also want to watch out for some patchy fog as you head out on the roads. Dry weather temporarily takes over for the rest of Tuesday with increasing sunshine and highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to low 60s elsewhere.

WEDNESDAY

Another cold front arrives late Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon. This brings more widespread showers and also some much colder air. Rain could change to snow along the Western slopes Wednesday evening.

MON-WED RAINFALL TOTALS

Overall, neither of the two systems are expected to bring any significant impacts. Rainfall totals will be generally minimal with less than .75" area wide. Areas to the south will likely see the higher rain totals.

NEXT COLD BLAST

The second front will bring our next cold blast just in time for the start of March. Highs will drop back into the 30s and low 40s with lows in the teens and 20s again. Just as the cold air returns, the forecast goes dry with sunshine expected Thursday through Sunday. We also turn very windy into Thursday with gusts 20-40 mph.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

