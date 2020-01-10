Showers likely Saturday with much warmer temperatures

FRIDAY

We'll end up mostly cloudy and with an easterly wind we could see some patchy mist and drizzle develop along the Blue Ridge. This cool air wedge will keep temperatures a bit cooler than models are calling for. We could even see a few stray showers late in the day. Our highs will climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

SATURDAY

We remain in the warm side of the front with temperatures soaring nearly 20° above average Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Light drizzle and showers will be possible at any point during the day, however, an all-day, widespread rain isn't likely. The best chances for that arrives Saturday night.

SATURDAY NIGHT

A squall line will approach the region from the west around 10-11pm, tracking east across the area after midnight, then moving out by 5am. While the line will weaken before arriving here, it could still bring us a line of some heavier showers and strong gusty winds.

SUNDAY

Any showers will taper off early with partly sunny skies. We remain mild with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK

A very soggy pattern is setting up for next week with rain possible every few days along with very mild conditions.Several inches of rain are possible through the next 10 days.

NEXT WEEKEND

Some computer models are hinting at the possibility of a little snow early next Saturday, but other models are showing just rain. We'll have to monitor this for any potential it may bring us. It's still many days away.

