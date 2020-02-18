Showers return to the region today

TUESDAY

A cold front will slowly move into the region today. Shower chances increase later this morning in the West Virginia mountains, Highlands and far Southwest Virginia. Next up, the New River Valley and Roanoke Valley by early to mid-afternoon. Finally, showers head east to Lynchburg and Danville later today.

This won't be the widespread, soaking rain that we have seen in past events. This will be more like scattered showers, with amounts around .25" in areas west of Roanoke, to around .10" toward Danville and Lynchburg.

The flood risk is very low with this evening. Any showers should taper off after midnight.

TURNING COOLER

Behind the cold front, temperatures take a subtle drop Wednesday into the low 50s with some sunny breaks late. By Thursday, colder air will drop south into the area with highs only in the low 40s. This chilly air will last into Friday as well.

THURSDAY

We continue to monitor the front that stalls over the Carolinas. A few models suggest a disturbance will develop along it, bringing moisture to our south. The big question is where exactly does the front stall? If it's closer to our area, we may get some light snow Thursday. If it stalls over South Carolina, we likely wouldn't see much, if anything. Still lots of back and forth in the models, so don't get your hopes up just yet. Check the forecast often this week for updates.

THE WEEKEND

The warmer weather is back by the weekend with high temperatures returning to the low to mid 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s under sunny skies.

