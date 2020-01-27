Franklin Road SW slated to get new sidewalks and storm drains

A gravel trail currently marks the pathway for pedestrians on Franklin Road SW.

Roanoke City is slated to change that with a project to put new sidewalks and storm drains in.

"We're gonna continue where this stops here, we'll have the bike lanes stay in place and we're gonna extend the sidewalk. We'll have curb and gutter and the sidewalk for the pedestrian improvements," said Luke Pugh, Roanoke City Engineer.

Piccadilly Square currently hosts a number of local businesses. It's also very close to where the new city project will get its start.

Whitney Eversole, co-owner of Punch Boutique, isn't all too worried about the project affecting her business.

"I do see a lot of people just using the sidewalks out there. So, I think it's necessary. I think it will be beautiful once it's complete. And, I think it was needed," said Eversole.

The southbound lanes could be reduced to one lane at some points as the project runs through July.

But for Elaine Stephenson, the periodic closures don't seem to pose a problem.

"I think it will be just on such a temporary basis that it won't be a real problem," said Stephenson, owner of Elaine Stephenson Interiors.

But in case the project presents any problems, Eversole is committed to delivering to her customers.

"We'll be adaptable to people's needs. If we need to come in or stay late, we're always happy to do what we can."

But as Pugh says, the city wants to get in and get out with as clean of a job as possible.

"So we hope to be out of the area, complete, by mid-summer," said Pugh.

