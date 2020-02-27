Sidewinder's Steakhouse and Saloon opens new second floor event space

What started out as a possible midlife crisis turned into a hit. Scott Howard, part owner of Sidewinders, says in 2012 they never thought it would be this big with this many artists' signed pictures on the wall.

Now, the refurbished second floor is open, and Howard says the space can accommodate everything from live music to Christmas parties.

"Like '80s and '90s music, comedy club and bring in a different group of people," said Howard.

Country lovers, don't worry, they aren't leaving the country side of things. Downstairs will be designated for country performances, which is what has made Sidewinder's what it is.

"A couple bands come through, younger guys, and they'll say, 'I hear we have to play at Sidewinders before we make it big,' and so we've been fortunate with that and we've got a little name," said Howard.

Of course by bringing more artists and talent into the Star City, it's going to bring more traction to downtown.

"We're only able to feed so many people on our Wednesday night concerts so it drives people downtown and they can eat at other places, so I think it'll bring business to downtown," said Howard.

Doubling the 350-person restaurant in size and fun. Howard said there have been talks about opening the rooftop in the near future.

