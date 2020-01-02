Sidewinders set to open top floor, double in size

A popular restaurant and nightclub in downtown Roanoke is doubling in size.

Sidewinders is set to open its top floor in just a few weeks. It has space for 400 people, a second stage, and a full service bar.

The upstairs portion is soundproof, which means two concerts can take place at Sidewinders at the same time.

"We're trying to renovate an older building and everyone's been great to work with, the city, all the inspectors, fire marshals, everyone. They're really working with us to make this building something new. And from putting new windows in to the sprinkler system, everything is working well," said Scott Howard, owner of Sidewinders.

According to the owner there will be several soft openings, with a grand opening planned at the end of January.