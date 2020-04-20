Simplimatic Automation assists in fight against coronavirus

One company in Forest is making its contribution to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simplimatic Automation is manufacturing components used in ventilators. They're specializing in electronic parts.

They had been making these parts before, but have seen a sharp increase in production due to higher demand.

They're using social distancing and robotics to help manufacture those items.

"It's not specifically that a lot of our equipment has been specifically used for ventilators, but in this case, obviously with COVID right now, it's pretty big in the news, and with the DOD issuing those contracts, it's something that we're producing at this time," said Lee Crawford, marketing manager.

The production is the result of a large order they're filling.

