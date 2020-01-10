Sister of victim hit by LewisGale surgeon charged with DUI speaks out

A Christiansburg man remains in critical condition after he was allegedly hit by Stuart Goldstein, 56, a LewisGale surgeon charged with DUI.

WDBJ7 spoke to Opal Mannon, a sister of the victim, Clarence Hutchinson, 51, over the phone Thursday night to learn more about her brother’s condition.

“We’re just really still upset about it, and all we want to do is bring him back and to get better,” Mannon said.

She said she is one of his four sisters and that he’s the only brother they have left after their older brother died from cancer a few years ago. Mannon said they’ve always called him “Bo.”

“That’s a nickname that my sister gave him when she was little, and we just all started calling him Bo,” she said.

Mannon said he was visiting friends at the Super 8 on North Franklin Street in Christiansburg Saturday night, and when he went to cross the street to go to Walmart, he was hit.

“He loves to work, and he loves to walk. He enjoys walking more than anything,” Mannon said. “He’s a happy guy, lucky person.”

She said the crash left him covered in bruises and suffering from head trauma. Mannon said Hutchinson hasn’t been able to wake up yet.

“When he wakes up, [the doctors] will know further of what kind of damage it had actually done,” she said. “He’s a fighter, and he’s hanging on for some reason. He’s a fighter.”

Hutchinson was originally sent to LewisGale Montgomery Hospital the night of the crash, but Mannon said he was transported by ambulance to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital later that night. He remains in the ICU.

Mannon has a strong message for anyone thinking about getting behind the wheel under the influence.

“Please do not get behind the wheel of a car drinking and driving,” she said. “You’re jeopardizing someone’s life, plus your own life.”

She said he has two younger boys and one older son, and that his wife passed away a few years ago. Mannon asks that everyone keep her family in their prayers.

Goldstein is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday.

