Sisters worry for their mother at South Roanoke Nursing Home

A pair of sisters is speaking out after a local nursing home reported 10 virus related deaths and dozens of positive COVID-19 cases.

The sisters did not want to be identified because their 90-year-old mother is still receiving care at South Roanoke Nursing Home.

“We’re all train wrecks,” they said.

Over the weekend the facility reported 33 residents and 28 employees tested positive for COVID-19 with more cases pending.

Most of those positive cases have been asymptomatic.

The sisters said their mother’s results are pending after her initial test came back inconclusive. They said she was swabbed again Monday and hope to have those results within 24 hours.

“Nobody sleeps at night let’s put it that way. No, you’re in total limbo,” they said.

South Roanoke said it is working closely with the Roanoke Alleghany Health District to make sure it has the proper protocols and staffing in place to manage this evolving situation.

The sisters said they know the staff inside is doing the best they can to help care for each of the patients, but they wish there was better communication with families.

“We have spent so much time on the phone just trying to get answers,” they said.

The sister said they think a daily email update with the latest case numbers would help ease some of their frustrations.

And even though their mother does not fully understand what is going on, she feels the change.

“You know one day she is ok and the next day she is calling up crying because she is so lonely and upset,” they said.

As for the sisters, they hope to push through the pandemic together fighting for their mother.

“You just have to be positive and go forward and get out on the other side,” they said.

