Six people are displaced in Roanoke after a tree fell into their house.

Around 10:30 Wednesday morning, Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the 3700 block of Signal Hill Avenue NW.

When entering, crews found tree had fallen through the ceiling of multiple rooms in the home.

Two adults and four children were in the home at the time, but made it out safely.

