Slow-moving front brings first soaking rain of 2020

A storm system will move out of the Gulf of Mexico and take several days to completely clear the area. This will provide several waves of rain that will cross the area starting late today, and continue through early Saturday.

THURSDAY: We'll see increasing clouds with showers developing late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain likely. Lows in the low 40s. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

FRIDAY: The day won't be a washout, but showers will likely linger into Friday morning with a bit of a break in the steadier rain through early afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 50s to low 60s. Another area of low pressure will increase the rain coverage by late Friday. New rainfall around .25" - .50" possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing overnight into early Saturday morning. Low Friday night will drop into the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

We still could see some leftover showers through midday Saturday as the system pulls away. Expect at least some sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the 50s. We'll also notice a strong gusty wind picking up later in the afternoon.

SUNDAY

Much cooler air arrives Sunday with perhaps some snow possible in the West Virginia mountains and in toward the highest mountain tops in Virginia (Highlands/Mt. Rogers). Otherwise, expect a blustery day with afternoon highs only in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK

While there will be some cooler air moving in next week, it's honestly more like what we should be seeing for this time of year. Average highs in early January are in the mid 40s, which is about where next week's highs will be.

At this point, the coldest air remains locked up in the arctic region with only Canada and Alaska getting in on the frigid, winter weather. There are no signs of any changes in this pattern at least through the middle of the month.

