Small businesses brace for small return of Virginia Tech students

Health officials are working to educate businesses on what kind of impacts they can expect to see from the coronavirus pandemic.

In small communities like downtown Blacksburg, the town relies on small businesses to keep the economy flowing.

Although there’s a good chance not all Virginia Tech students will return, businesses remain optimistic.

At places like Hokie Hair, business might be a little slow for now, but cosmetologist Carrie Webb says that’s not abnormal for spring break.

“If they’re going to make a commitment to us to get their hair cut here, then we need to make that commitment to them to make sure we’re open so they can get a haircut when they need it or want it,” Webb said.

There’s a chance some of their clients may not come back until the fall. Web said she always saves up when the paychecks are a little bigger.

“I’m a single parent of an 8-year-old little boy. To be able to make sure that I can provide for him for the things he needs,” Webb said.

Around the corner at Gillie’s, general manager Victoria Javier said it’s business as usual for them for now.

“We’re just kind of acting like it’s any other break that Virginia Tech has,” Javier said. “We’re cleaning things a lot. We always do it but we’re really hitting everything, sanitizing everything.”

They’re counting long time customers to keep things going. But if that’s not enough, they’re ready to cut hours, staff or even start delivering food.

“We’re pretty much going to play it by ear, see what happens and see what kind of feedback we’re getting from the community and alter what we’re doing based on what people want,” Javier said.

“We’re trying to prepare ourselves right now and to prepare the downtown merchants for what might be a little bit of a rough time going forward,” said Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. Executive Director Casey Jenkins. “These businesses, they really are the heartbeat for downtown and there’s such a unique, diverse selection of businesses downtown that it’s really important that we highlight all of that in the best way possible.”

Jenkins said he wants these businesses to know DBI is here to support them whether that’s through trying to find grant money or how to properly sanitize their shops.

For now, businesses are remaining positive.

“I don’t think any fears of the coronavirus are going to halt the business by any means,” Webb said.

Downtown businesses will continue to take this day-by-day and ask for support in whatever way they need it.

