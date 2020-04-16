Small businesses grapple with extended coronavirus closures

During 14 years as the owner of Elite Health and Fitness, Duane Ellis has lifted some heavy loads. But carrying his business through the coronavirus crisis is one challenge he never saw coming.

"There have been some ups and downs when you own your own business," he said, "but this is kinda tough right now.

First, Ellis tried limiting his gym to 10 people at a time. Then he toyed around with holding workouts outside. But when the Governor's executive order closing non-essential businesses came down in March, he had no choice but to shut his doors.

"It's kinda tough paying the bills. I still have to pay rent, utilities and all that," he said.

Ellis says he's been able to survive because most of his members have been willing to keep paying their monthly fees, even though they can't use the gym.

"My members are really supportive, cause they want a gym to come back to."

Ellis's business isn't the only one trying to find a way forward. Salons, gyms, arcades, and others have all had to shut their doors, some laying off employees in the process.

Many businesses have turned to social media and other ways of staying connected with their customers. Zee's Salon and Day Spa in Roanoke says it has been reaching out to "guests to tell them we miss them and that [we] will call them to schedule appointments as soon as we get a for sure date."

But when that date will come is anyone's guess. Non-essential businesses will be shuttered until at least May 8th. The Governor's Stay-at-Home order currenty lasts even longer, lifting June 10th.

In a statement released Wednesday , Gov. Northam said "social distancing is working, and we are slowing the spread of this virus. But it is too early to let up." The Governor says extending the order gives the state time "to evaluate the situation and plan for how to eventually ease restrictions so that our businesses may operate without endangering public health."

In the meantime, many, including Duane Ellis, are turning to the government for support.

"I filed for unemployment, and I've heard nothing. And I filed for that $10,000 grant thing, but they're so behind," he said.

Ellis says it's a waiting game now, both for help to arrive, and for restrictions to end.