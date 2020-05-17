Small free libraries offering solace amid virus shutdowns

As government orders shuttered public libraries to slow the spread of coronavirus, some have turned to official and unofficial book-sharing means to satisfy their desire for new reading material.

In California’s Yosemite Valley, a resident carts around donated books in the back of her car to serve as a mobile library.

In Arizona, a teacher with a bookshelf she built in her yard says she’s seen its use skyrocket. Little Free Library nonprofit executive director Greig Metzger says volunteers are reporting a jump in free small library usage. He says some people even are using the spaces to pass out canned goods and masks.