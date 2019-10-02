Advertisement

Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival returns for 17th year

By Taia White
Published: Oct. 2, 2019 at 7:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you’ve got the makings to be the Chili Champion of Smith Mountain Lake, you have the opportunity to rise to the occasion.

Applications are being accepted for the Smith Mountain Lake chili-cooking teams, craft vendors, and food vendors for the 17th Smith Mountain Lake Fall Chili and Craft Festival.

The festival is November 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is expected to be bigger than ever, according to Cheryl Ward, Interim Executive Director for the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event.

“The Chili Festival gets bigger each year and, in my opinion, more fun,” said Ward. “It is a real treat to see the chili cooking teams go all out with not only delicious chili but crazy themes, decorations and costumes. We can’t wait to see what they come up with this year.”

It costs $25 to enter the competition and a minimum of 10 gallons of chili must be prepared. All chili needs to be cooked from scratch at the festival. Cooking starts at 8 a.m. and sampling begins at 11 a.m.

You can visit

for more information on rules and how to enter .

Copyright 2019/WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Roanoke Flooding... 8.19.21 / Megan Nelson
Water recedes after heavy rain clogs Roanoke storm drains; drivers rescued
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Victims in Fatal Lake Crash ID'd
Names released of victims in Rockbridge County lake crash
COVID-19
VDH reports 2 children in Central Virginia die of COVID-19
Restaurant Staffing Issues
Martinsville restaurant closes due to lack of staff as city sees 8.2% unemployment

Latest News

Woodgrain, Inc. logo
100 new jobs headed to Grayson, Smyth counties with wood products expansions
Roanoke College Poll: Democrats lead GOP ahead of Virginia November election
Virginia’s COVID positivity rate jumps past 9% Friday
Interview With Gubernatorial Candidate Youngkin
Interview With Gubernatorial Candidate Youngkin
WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko and Daniel Grimes share a laugh over Island Wheel's culinary creations...
Hometown Eats: Island Wheels in Alleghany and Roanoke valleys