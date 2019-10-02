Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival returns for 17th year

If you’ve got the makings to be the Chili Champion of Smith Mountain Lake, you have the opportunity to rise to the occasion.

Applications are being accepted for the Smith Mountain Lake chili-cooking teams, craft vendors, and food vendors for the 17th Smith Mountain Lake Fall Chili and Craft Festival.

The festival is November 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is expected to be bigger than ever, according to Cheryl Ward, Interim Executive Director for the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event.

“The Chili Festival gets bigger each year and, in my opinion, more fun,” said Ward. “It is a real treat to see the chili cooking teams go all out with not only delicious chili but crazy themes, decorations and costumes. We can’t wait to see what they come up with this year.”

It costs $25 to enter the competition and a minimum of 10 gallons of chili must be prepared. All chili needs to be cooked from scratch at the festival. Cooking starts at 8 a.m. and sampling begins at 11 a.m.

You can visit

for more information on rules and how to enter .